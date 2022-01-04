Jerusalem ranked last in Israel for quality of life

Jerusalem has the worst quality of life of Israel's largest 16 cities, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Kfar Saba scored highest overall in the 51 areas that were evaluated. Tel Aviv was ranked sixth.

The Central Bureau of Statistics divided up the cities evaluated into three categories. Above average cities were Kfar Saba, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Beersheva, and Tel Aviv. Cities in the mid-range were Holon, Netanya, Petah Tikva and Haifa. Cities below average were Beit Shemesh, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Bnei Brak, Bat Yam, and Jerusalem.

Kfar Saba scored highest in most of the areas evaluated: life expectancy, density of housing, satisfaction with housing, satisfaction with the cleanliness of the neighborhood, satisfaction with parks and green areas, and general confidence about their residential neighborhood.

While Tel Aviv led in terms of job opportunities, the proportion of schoolchildren earning their matriculation certificate and access to computers, it fared less well in overvalued home prices and rents, satisfaction in work-life balance, sense of security about the neighborhood, and water quality.

Jerusalem scored higher than average in 18 of the areas measured and below average in 33 areas. What dragged Jerusalem down to last place were basic quality of life criteria; the level of unemployment, satisfaction about the neighborhood, satisfaction about the economic situation, and access to computers.

