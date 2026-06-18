Next Vision founders sell shares for $200m

After its share price has risen by more than 160% over the past year, founders of Israeli company Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) have sold shares for $200 million (NIS 586 million) to local and foreign institutional investors. This brings the overall amount of shares sold by the founders of the stabilized camera manufacturer in the past year to more than NIS 1 billion.

As part of the move, the company's three founders: Chen Golan (Chairman), Boris Kipnis (CTO), Michael Grosman (CEO), as well as Nachman Benchaya, who invested in the company at an early stage, announced their intention to sell Next Vision shares, which constitute about 2.2% of the capital, for a total consideration of about$200 million.

This is not the first time that the founders have sold shares. At the beginning of the year they sold, together with another long-time investor, businessman Yosef Snelder, shares worth NIS 350 million, to Harel. This comes after about a year ago the five sold shares worth NIS 146 million. This brings total shares sold by the five in the past year to about NIS 1.1 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2026.

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