Nine killed as Iranian missile hits Beit Shemesh

Nine people have been killed and 28 injured, several seriously, after an Iranian missile hit a public bomb shelter and houses in Beit Shemesh. Magen David Adom medics are searching the debris amid fears that there are more casualties.

Last night a 40 year-old woman was killed following a direct hit on a home in Tel Aviv and a 67 year-old woman was taken ill and died in Tel Aviv when she was rushing to the bomb shelter.

Israel’s ministry of Finance has said that since the start of the war 350 people have been evacuated from their homes and 1,000 requests for compensation have been received.

As Israel and the US continue massive airstrikes on Tehran, which have killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and leading figures in the Iranian military and revolutionary guard, reports continue of Iranian attacks on "Westerners" in Gulf States and even Cyprus. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been particularly targeted with the UAE Ministry of Defense saying that three people have been killed and 58 injured.

