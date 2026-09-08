Nir Zuk’s cybersecurity co Cylake raises $245m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cylake today announced the completion of a $245 million financing round through a convertible bond, with participation from Lightspeed Venture partners, Picture Capital, and Redpoint Ventures.

This brings the total amount raised by Cylake to $290 million, following its $45 million seed round led by Greylock Ventures, which was completed in March 2026.

The company was founded by Palo Alto Networks founder and former CTO Nir Zuk, together with Wilson Xu and SentinelOne cofounder Ehud Shamir.

The new funds will be used to further develop Cylake’s cybersecurity platform, as well as to expand the company’s workforce. A beta version is expected by the end of 2026 and full market availability in 2027.

"Most of the market has been slow to understand how AI and SaaS have changed the game for enterprise cybersecurity. Cylake identified this gap early and is now building the solution," said Ravi Mhatre, partner and co-founder at Lightspeed Venture Partners, who joins Cylake’s board. "Heavily regulated organizations have demands around data sovereignty and control that existing approaches were not designed to address, and Cylake has assembled an exceptional team to attack this opportunity."

Cylake brings AI-native, data-driven protection to customers in a fully sovereign way with no public cloud required. The company was founded to address the challenges faced by the world's largest and most regulated organizations and institutions, which require leading-edge cybersecurity but cannot use products tied to the public cloud.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2026.

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