Norway to buy Rafael’s Trophy protection system

Even though Norway is one of the European countries most critical of Israel, what happens in the diplomatic arena is not necessarily reflect in defense procurement. Germany has begun supplying Norway with Leopard 2A8NOR tanks in the first sale of the advanced platform, which also carries Israeli technology. Each 2A8-series tank has the Eurotrophy system, the European version of Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Trophy, active protection system for military armored vehicles.

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Eurotrophy is a joint venture by Rafael, Germany’s KMW and General Dynamics Land Systems Europe for the production, marketing and sale of Trophy systems in Europe. Trophy has been operational since 2010. In 2018, Trophy was sold to the US Armored Forces and in 2021, it was selected for the German Leopard and British Challenger tanks.

The system is currently installed on 16 platforms around the world, but it had not been operated on any major scale to protect tanks until the war which began in October 2023, with hundreds of maneuverable systems in the field. In meeting the challenge of anti-tank missiles, which military experts define as unprecedented, the system is successfully withstanding attacks from Hezbollah on Israel’s northern front.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2026.

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