Finland to buy Rafael's Trophy defense system

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Trophy active armored defense system has saved many lives during the war and facilitated the success of the IDF's maneuvers. If before the war, the system was considered intriguing, now it is in high demand. This is reflected in the announcement by EuroTrophy, a joint venture of Rafael, German company KWM and General Dynamics for the manufacture, marketing and sale of Trophy in Europe that it has reached an agreement with Finland's Patria on the integration of the Trophy Active Protection System onto the Patria AMV XP 8×8.

The Trophy Active Protection System has been operational since 2010 and was used by an armored division during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014. In 2018 it was procured by the US Army armored corps and in 2021 was chosen by Germany's Leopard tank and the UK's Challenger tank.

The Trophy system is today installed in 16 different platforms worldwide but had never previously been used on the scale of the current war with hundreds of systems deployed in maneuvers in the field. The system has successfully coped, according to experts, with the unprecedented challenge of anti-tanks missiles.

In the case of Finland, Trophy is designed to enhance the defense capability of Patria vehicles against anti-tank missiles, UAVs, and other threats. Trophy's advantage is that it can identify the source of the enemy's launch, including direction and distance. In this way, both the crew on the vehicle and crews on other platforms can respond to the source of fire.

