Nvidia leases 10 more floors in Tel Aviv tower

Nvidia is more than doubling the number of floors it leases in one of the Rubinstein Twin Towers on Tel Aviv's Yitzhak Sadeh Street as the computing infrastructure giant undergoes major expansion in Israel. The amount of the deal was not disclosed but estimates are that it is for several tens of millions of dollars.

In the past it was reported by "Globes" that Google had leased 11 floors in the tower but then decided to freeze the deal during the tech crisis of 2022-2023 and focus on moving to Tel Aviv's ToHar tower near the Hashalom Interchange instead. Nvidia is now leasing some of the floors that Google has originally planned to occupy.

The lease is believed to be for ten years from the start of the company's original agreement with the Rubinstein Group for occupancy of the first eight floors in 2022.

After the lease is completed towards the end of the year, Nvidia's total space leased in Tel Aviv will be 22,000 square meters, more than half of the building's area. The 18 floors will accommodate 1,200 employees and will also include AI research labs, conference and event space, and a catering facilities operated by chef Assaf Granit's Machneyuda Group, which was selected to lead the culinary activities in all of the company's offices earlier this year.

The Rubinstein Twin Towers in the former Hassan Arafa neighborhood on Yitzhak Sadeh Street in Tel Aviv have 34 floors each on a total area of 8.5 dunams (2.125 acres). The towers have 85,000 square meters office space and 35,000 square meters of underground parking space.

Expanding R&D activities in Israel

The expansion of Nvidia's activities in Tel Aviv follows the acquisition of two Israeli software companies last year - Run:AI and Deci.ai as well as activities within the company's software and artificial intelligence groups.

"Globes" reported yesterday that Deci.ai is helping Nvidia develop business models for operating AI agents in companies such as ServiceNow, SAP and Salesforce. The activities of the acquired companies will move to the new building, in addition to other teams that originally operated under Nvidia.

According to Nvidia, the new offices "Will support the expansion of Nvidia's R&D activities in Israel, serving dozens of product and engineering groups that develop technologies for data centers, hardware and software in the field of accelerated communications, processor (CPU) design, software in the field of AI and more."

In addition to the 18 floors of Nvidia's offices in the Rubinstein Twin Towers, the company has offices and engineering sites around Israel from Tel Hai, Yokneam and Mevo Carmel to Ra'anana and Tel Aviv in the center, and Beersheva in the south. The company's development center in Tel Aviv is the second largest in Israel after the Yokneam development center, which based on the headquarters of Mellanox, which it acquired for $6.9 billion. In total, Nvidia has over 4,500 employees in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.