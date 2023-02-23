Oman opens airspace to Israeli airlines

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that it had received approval from Oman to allow Israeli carriers to use its airspace. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the approval had been received after protracted work and contacts between the authorities in Israel and Oman.

The approval from Oman together with similar approval obtained from Saudi Arabia in the past means that an air corridor has been opened making journey times for flights for Israeli carriers from Ben Gurion airport to some destinations in the east significantly shorter. According to estimates some flights, such as from Israel to India, can now be shortened by two hours.

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said, "This is a historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and Israeli travelers. I want to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the National Security Council, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign affairs and the dedicated staff of the ministry who worked so hard for the Israeli economy and Israeli travelers. A special thanks is due to our friend the Sultan of Oman and our friends in the US who supported us throughout this process.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.