Ondas buys Aran’s defense activities for NIS 100m

US defense tech company Ondas Holdings has signed an agreement to acquire the defense activities of Israeli company Aran R&D (TASE: ARAN) for NIS 100 million. Thus two weeks after appointing former Mossad boss David Barnea as chairman, Ondas is continuing its spending spree in Israel.

Aran R&D will record a pre-tax profit of about NIS 75 million on completion of the transaction. After completion, Aran R&D will remain with its existing activities in the fields of technology for the plastics industry and recycling, investment in ventures and startup companies in the medical field, as well as software and computing services. Aran R&D was traded prior to the report at a market cap of NIS 214 million and its shares are rising in response. The controlling shareholders of Aran are a group of investors headed by chairman Aharon Cohen, who together hold 46% of the share capital. The company's CEO is Ran Stav.

According to Aran's announcement to the stock exchange, Ondas will buy the group's activities in the field of development and production of products as part of the sale of all shares of Aran Defense, which was established for the purpose of executing the transaction and to which the activities and assets of Aran Models' development and production services division will be transferred. At the same time, the parties will enter into real estate rental agreements. The transaction will be for NIS 100 million, with Aran Defense cash and debt free, and the payment will be in Ondas shares. Completion of the transaction is subject to meeting several conditions, including obtaining approval from the Israel Competition Authority.

Sixth acquisition in Israel

This is Ondas’s sixth acquisition in Israel’s and its first of a publicly traded company. The previous five acquisitions were Airobotics, Sentrycs, Omnisys, Apeiro Motion Robotics Systems, and 4M Defense. Ondas has also bought the controlling core in Israeli company Smart Precision Optics (SPO).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2026.

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