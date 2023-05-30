OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likely to meet Netanyahu in Israel

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman will visit Israel at the start of next week, and "Globes" understands that there are ongoing talks to arrange a meeting between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when he is in the country. Although a meeting has not yet been finally set, the likelihood of such a meeting is high. Netanyahu's office has not denied that a meeting is on the cards.

OpenAI has developed the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT that has attracted millions of users worldwide in the space of just a few months.

Altman is in the midst of an international trip that has included meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Altman has in the past said that Poland coul;d be a potential location for opening an R&D center.

During his meetings with European leaders, Altman has been discussing the issue of regulation surrounding the development of AI, apparently with the aim of trying to influence the final content of the laws that will be enacted on the subject.

During his visit to Israel next week, Altman will meet with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. He will also spend time at the Microsoft R&D center on the company's campus in Herzliya where he will meet software developers and other employees as well as representative from several startups. He will also visit Tel Aviv University and Reichman University in Herzliya.

Altman's visit to Israel also has a personal dimension because he will be meeting with family members who live here.

