Palo Alto Networks in talks to buy CyberArk for over $20b - report

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) is in talks to buy Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk Software (Nasdaq: CYBR), people familiar with the matter have told "The Wall Street Journal." Palo Alto Networks could finalize a deal for CyberArk, as soon as later this week, the US financial newspaper adds. No response was forthcoming from the companies.

Following the report, CyberArk's share price has jumped 12.56% on Nasdaq, giving the company a market cap of $21.7 billion, an all-time high, so any deal would be one of the biggest tech mergers this year. CyberArk focuses on enterprise identity management.

Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005 by Israeli entrepreneur Nir Zuk and is today one of the world's most valuable and biggest cybersecurity companies, with a market cap of more than $130 billion and over 11,000 employees worldwide, many of them in Israel. If the deal goes ahead this would be Palo Alto Network's biggest-ever acquisition.

CyberArk was founded in Israel in 1999 by chairman Udi Mokadi. The company is considered one of the world's leaders in identity security and access management for sensitive systems (PAM).

The company's stock has jumped by more than 50% over the past year, partly due to the growing demand for advanced security solutions. At the same time, Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora referred last May to the need to unify cyber solutions: "This is exactly why the industry must change paradigm, move away from the distributed landscape and move to consolidation."

The report reflects a continuing trend of mergers and acquisitions in the cybersecurity industry, with companies CrowdStrike and SentinelOne reportedly considering similar moves. However, at this stage, this is only a report, and the deal has not yet been approved by the parties.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.