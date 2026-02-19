Palo Alto Networks to begin trading on TASE next week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) reports that US cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) will begin trading on the TASE next Monday, February 23. This follows the completion of the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk (Nasdaq: CYBR) and Palo Alto’s decision to dual-list on the TASE. The assumption on the market was that the process of listing on the TASE would take several months but in practice it is happening much faster.

Palo Alto Networks is currently traded on Wall Street at $152.35 per share, giving a market cap of $123 billion. The dollar has strengthened today against the shekel to NIS 3.14/$, which means that if Palo Alto Networks began trading today it would have a market cap of NIS 387 billion.

This is triple the market cap of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which is currently the most valuable company traded on the TASE. Palo Alto’s market cap equals the combined total of the next four most valuable companies on the TASE - Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI), Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

If and when will Palo Alto enter the indices?

The big question now is if and when Palo Alto will join the major TASE indices - the Tel Aviv 35 and Tel Aviv 125. The market assumption is that the company will be fast tracked onto these indices. In the meantime, the TASE itself does not yet know the answer to this question.

Officially, Palo Alto missed the deadline for the definitive registration to enter the indices, which was February 14, but it is certainly possible that the TASE will be flexible and allow the cybersecurity company to enter the indices as early as the semi-annual update in May. The TASE will also have to decide whether Palo Alto is a "foreign company" or one that has significant activity in Israel. Following the acquisition of CyberArk, this possibility is certainly reasonable.

Another possibility is that Palo Alto will enter the indices on a fast track as part of the update of the parameters (weight) in August.

Who will be the companies pushed out as a result?

A company that is already in the Tel Aviv 35 Index must be one of the 39 largest on the TASE in the "ten decisive days" (about a month before the update itself) in order not to be excluded from it. On the other hand, a company that wants to enter must be in at least 30th place (or have the highest market cap among those outside, assuming one leaves). Since Palo Alto will of course be in the top 30, if it joins the indices already in the May update, the result will be that the company with the smallest market cap in the Tel Aviv 35 index will be relegated.

As of today this would be YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI), which is the 45th biggest company on the TASE. But Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) and Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL), ranked 42 and 43, are also candidates to drop out of the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Several companies could be relegated as Mega Or (TASE: MGOR), ranked 28, is also a candidate for promotion. The stock of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) itself, ranked 31, is also a candidate for promotion to the Tel Aviv 35 Index. But much can change in the weeks until the composition of the indices is decided.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.