Palo Alto Networks to list on TASE

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) has announced that it will dual-list on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). With a current market cap of $115 billion, it will become by far the most valuable company listed on the Israeli market.

The announcement by the US cybersecurity company, which was founded by Israeli Nir Zuk, who recently stepped down as CTO, and is currently led by CEO Nikesh Arora, came together with the announcement that Palo Alto Networks acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk (Nasdaq: CYBR) has been completed.

Palo Alto Networks said, "Building on CyberArk's heritage and Israel's position as a global cybersecurity powerhouse, Palo Alto Networks announces its intent to pursue a secondary listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). As part of this historic move, the company plans to adopt the "CYBR" ticker on the TASE, providing a world-class tribute to the brand CyberArk built while ensuring its identity remains a cornerstone of the global strategy."

CyberArk is being acquired in a cash and shares deal worth $21.5 billion according to Palo Alto Network's current share price.

Palo Alto Networks will easily become the most valuable company traded on the TASE, surpassing Teva Pharmaceuticals with a market cap of $40 billion, and Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim, which have market caps of $38.4 billion and $35.3 billion, respectively.

