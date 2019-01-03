Passenger wins NIS 3,000 for 5-hour El Al delay

The Ashdod Small Claims Court has awarded NIS 3,000 in compensation to a passenger whose El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) flight from Bangkok to Tel Aviv was delayed by 5 hours and 20 minutes. The passenger sued both El Al and the Hulyo air-tickets app for NIS 10,000 damages on the grounds of the emotional anguish caused by the delay rather than under the Aviation Services Law, under which carriers must compensate passengers for delays of more than eight hours.

The plaintiff's case revolved around the fact that almost all the other passengers had been notified in advance about the delay. The passenger also claimed that he had not been given a full hot meal on the eleven and a half hour flight, because they had 'run out."

Much of the case revolved around mutual recriminations between El Al and Hulyo over who was responsible for not notifying the passenger about the delay. In the end Judge Moshe Holtzman reprimanded both El Al and Hulyo for contempt of the passenger's time and ruled on NIS 3,000 compensation, to be paid equally by the defendants.

