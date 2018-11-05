search
El Al to launch Tel Aviv - Manchester flights

El Al plane Photo: Tamar Matsafi
5 Nov, 2018 18:51
El Al will operate three weekly flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays staring May 26 next year.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is to launch Tel Aviv - Manchester flights starting May 2019. The Israeli carrier had previously flown in the past to the city with Britain's second largest community but discontinued the route in 2001.

El Al will operate three weekly flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays staring May 26 next year. Using Boeing 737s, the flights will leave Tel Aviv at 8 am and return from Manchester to Israel at 1 pm.

Return fares start from $379.

EasyJet already operates flights between Tel Aviv and Manchester.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

