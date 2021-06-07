Pereh Hotel brings luxury to the Golan Heights

In the summer, the Pereh Hotel on the Golan Heights will open its doors. In the first stage, the boutique hotel will have 27 suites, which will expand to 40 suites in the future. The hotel, which is located in four buildings with preservation orders that were formerly the Upper Customs House, is described by its manager as "the most exclusive resort in Israel."

The real estate in which the hotel is located belongs to Israeli businessman Leo Gleser, who bought the property from the Israel Land Authority in 2012. Ishay Malka, one of the owners of the Alegra Boutique Hotel in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem has invested NIS 15 million in designing the hotel, and entrepreneurs Avi Levy and Yair Biton will provide management services for the hotel under a 20-year agreement.

Malka told "Globes" why the hotel has so few rooms, even though it covers two acres. "A large number of rooms in a place for guests is not necessarily better. We are considering adding glamping here in the future. We are thinking about several products for this level of resort." He says that other hotels are also being examined which, "would suit the exclusive segment that we are aiming for."

About the timing of the opening of the hotel, Malka said, "We haven't been looking at Covid or the current season but our vision is very long term. We believe in the product, and believe in the Golan Heights, which is very much virgin territory in terms of tourism and focuses mainly on low-cost tourism."

"We'll focus on domestic tourism for the first year or two, until tourists return to Israel. We identify huge potential in places that have been left undiscovered, with an emphasis on location, with a story and an interesting property."

Running-in prices for the Pereh Hotel, which is scheduled to open in August, will begin at NIS 1,800 per night per couple mid-week and NIS 2,300 per night per couple for the weekend. Prices include breakfast. As with other luxury hotels, the Pereh is not designed for children. Pereh in Hebrew means wild, Malka explained, "As a tribute to the spectacular nature and wildness of the Golan Heights, from which panoramas of hills and valleys can be seen, with extremes of weather in the summer and winter and generally."

The hotel has been designed by Dannah Leitersdorf and Tamara Gleser-Shafran. The rooms have been restored from the original foundations of the building, to the way the French Customs House looked in 1919, including wooden floors that are 150 years old, rounded stone walls and high ceilings. Two of the four buildings in which the rooms are located are in the Bauhaus-style and served as the customs house, while the reception buildings originally served as stables. The hotel has a swimming pool, spa, chef restaurant (Roi Dori) and a conference hall for events.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021