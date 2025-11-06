Pitango closes $300m for early-stage, healthcare VC funds

Pitango, one of Israel’s longest established venture capital firms, today announced the closing of $300 million for two early-stage investment and seed funds - Pitango First and Pitango HealthTech. The fundraising comes amid a series of major portfolio successes, including the IPO of Via, a $1 billion funding round by PsiQuantum, and the acquisition of Vertos.

Pitango First is led by Eyal Niv, Dr. Ayal Itzkovitz , Gad Huldai, and Yair Cassuto - their third consecutive fund together. The new fund has already begun investing in companies in the fields of AI, infrastructure, quantum, cybersecurity, and cloud, such as AAI, GammaTime, and Apprentice.AI, with an emphasis on supporting first-time founders.

Pitango HealthTech focuses on investing in and supporting entrepreneurs in digital health, AI, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. The fund, led by Ittai Harel, Hila Karah, and Dr. Jonathan Glazer, has already recorded successes such as the exit of Vertos and the IPO of TScan. It has invested in diverse companies including QuantHealth, Somite, LeaFix Medical, and Guardoc, and has built a new investment model to accelerate funding in its core sectors.

Pitango holds the largest number of portfolio companies in Israel generating over $100 million in annual revenue and leads the market in AI and quantum investments. To date, the firm has achieved around 100 exits and invested in over 300 companies, including QuantHealth, Finout, Magenta, AI21, Optibus, Riskified, Taboola, Variantyx, and Quantum Source.

