Plan approved for Tel Aviv's Manshiya neighborhood

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Local Planning and Building Committee has approved for objections the plan for Tel Aviv's Manshiya neighborhood, which is near the seafront between Jaffa and Neve Tzedek. The 30-acre area includes the Old Jaffa railway station (hatachana harishona), the Israel Defense Forces History Museum and an open, unbuilt area between the former railways station and Kaufmann Street.

The plan includes 640 housing units, 695 hotel rooms, 7,136 square meters of commercial space and 53,000 square meters of public spaces. The value of this real estate, almost on the seafront, is enormous.

Manshiya was built at the end of the 19th century immediately north of Jaffa and populated by Arabs and was abandoned during the War of Independence in 1948. Many of the houses were demolished and on the western part of Manshiya Charles Clore Park was developed.

The plan for Manshiya has been drawn up by Derman Verbakel architects. Architect Eli Derman said that the plan seeks to rebuild the bridge between Jaffa and Tel Aviv.

