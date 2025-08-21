Plan approved to enlarge Jerusalem's Binyanei Hauma

After various changes and revisions to the plans for the E Section of Binyanei Hauma (International Convention Center) at the western entrance to Jerusalem, the Jerusalem District Committee for planning and Building has granted its approval. The plan includes construction of a larger congress and exhibition center in the complex, with the addition of various uses covering a total area of more than 150,000 square meters built above ground.

The updated plan also includes building a sheltered housing project with 300 units. It also includes demolition of existing buildings with the heart of the plan the construction of an exhibition center for conferences, cultural, educational and recreational uses, an academic center, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, clubs and event halls, galleries, exhibition spaces, libraries, and more.

The plan calls for construction up to 40 floors, with a 200-room hotel alongside the sheltered housing, as well as 74,850 square meters of office space, 44,750 square meters of public buildings, and 28,450 square meters of commercial space.

