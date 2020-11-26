Planning tender issued for seven Metro hubs

NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., the government agency managing tenders for the Tel Aviv light rail and Metro, has published a tender for the planning of seven major transport hubs. These are large hubs that will connect between the Metro, light rail, Israel Railways and buses.

According to the plans being promoted by the Ministry of Transport and NTA, these hubs will include commercial areas, office developments and other construction with tens of thousands of passengers passing through the hubs every day.

The seven hubs are in Glilot, Arlozorov (Tel Aviv Savidor Central), Hashalom Station, Yoseftal Holon, Ben Zvi Holon, and Kfar Ganim Petah Tikva.

NTA VP planning Keren Katz Ganani and Adi Lusky head of NTA's Metro M3 department said that the significance of the tender was the focus on the above ground development around the stations.

