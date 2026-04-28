Quantum Art extends Series A financing to $140m

Israeli scalable quantum computing solutions company Quantum Art has announced that it has extended its Series A financing by $40 million to $140 million led by Bedford Ridge Capital and new investors, Hudson Bay Capital, Poalim Equity, LIP Ventures, Wolverine Global Ventures, and IDA Ventures.

Strong investor demand drove the extension, the company said, building on its Series A announced in December 2025 as Quantum Art moves toward large-scale, commercially viable quantum systems.

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The Ness Ziona-based company said that new funding will be used to accelerate development of Perspective, Quantum Art’s 1,000-qubit multi-core system designed to enable commercial-scale quantum computing. The capital will also support development of advanced optical technologies required for massive qubit scaling, expansion of the company’s 2D architecture roadmap, and accelerate global business development.

Quantum Art was founded in 2022 by CEO Dr. Tal David and CTO Dr. Amit Ben Kish as a spin-off from the Weizmann Institute of Science. It is a full-stack trapped-ion quantum computing company developing systems and solutions for complex computational problems. The company’s architecture combines scalable hardware with software designed for real-world applications in optimization, simulation, and advanced computing.

Dr. David said, "This extension of our Series A reflects strong investor confidence in Quantum Art’s architecture and long-term vision for scalable commercial quantum computing. The funding will accelerate development of our 1,000-qubit multi-core system, Perspective, and enable us to strengthen the core technologies behind our architecture while continuing to grow our global team as we move forward with commercialization."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2026.

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