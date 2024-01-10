Rafael completes trial of all-in-one SPYDER air defense system

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has successfully completed trials of the SPYDER all-in-one advanced air defense system in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (IMOD DDR&D) (MAFAT).

Rafael's SPYDER family of advanced air defense systems is already in operational service in several armed forces worldwide including the Czech Republic. SPYDER provides air defense solutions over various ranges and against diverse threats including drones, aircraft, helicopters and even tactical ballistic missiles (TBM).

The system intercepts the threats through two families if interceptors manufactured by Rafael - Python and Derby. Rafael recently unveiled a new configuration for the Spider system - the All in One configuration - which offers a complete air defense system that includes integrated radar, a dedicated electro-optical payload, an advanced command and control system and Python and Derby interceptors, all installed on just one vehicle.

This configuration is a solution for optimal air defense for point defense or as air defense against maneuvering forces. All this, as part of a spider battery or as an independent deployment and operated by small team. In an trial conducted last week in Israel, several scenarios simulating existing and future threats were tested, during which the Spider system, in its new configuration, intercepted a UAV in a challenging operational scenario with a direct and accurate hit.

"The current trial of the SPYDER all-in-one system conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense MAFAT, represents another technological breakthrough led by Rafael to provide a quality operational response, while adapting to the complex threats developing in various arenas," said Rafael SVP and Air Defense Division head Brig. Gen. (res.) Fini Jungman. "This is an important milestone in the development of systems against various threats and proof of our outstanding ability in the effectiveness of systems to intercept challenging threats from the ground."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2024.

