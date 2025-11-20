Rafael signs huge Defense Ministry Iron Dome deal

As part of the US special military aid package for the war, Ministry of Defense director general Gen. Amir Baram today signed a huge contract worth billions of dollars with defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to expand serial production of the Iron Dome air defense missile system.

The signing of the contract was made possible after negotiations led by the head of the Ministry of Defense directorate of defense R&D (DDR&D) (MAFAT) Moshe Patel, director of Israel programs at the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Deputy CEO and Head of the Air Defense Systems Division at Rafael, Shlomo Toaff. As part of the deal, Rafael will supply the Ministry of Defense and the IDF with a significant quantity of Iron Dome missiles.

The US aid package of $8.7 billion, approved by US Congress in April 2024, includes $5.2 billion to strengthen Israel's air defense systems: Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the laser system that is nearing the end of the development process.

Exceptional interception rates

Iron Dome, which is being developed in Israel and manufactured in collaboration with the US government, is designed to protect against short- and medium-range rocket and missiles, as well as against drone threats. During the war, the system demonstrated impressive performance, with exceptional interception rates, and significant protection of the Israeli home front against missile attacks, rockets, drones, and cruise missiles.

Rafael is the main developer of Iron Dome, in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Elta Division, US company Raytheon, and Israeli software company mPrest Systems. The US MDA is a key partner in the development and production of Israel's multi-layered systems, including David's Sling and Arrow, as well as production of Iron Dome system components.

