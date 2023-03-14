IAI teams with Australian co on missile defense

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian defense company Daronmont Technologies, to deliver advanced air and missile defense capabilities as part of the Australian Ministry of Defense Tender (AIR-6502) for the procurement of defense systems and other Australian Defense Forces (ADF) programs. The agreement was signed at the AVALON Australian International Airshow.

IAI will leverage Daronmont's proven integration, development and manufacturing capabilities as part of its broad Australian Industry Capability (AIC) strategy to deliver the combat proven BARAK-MX Air and Missile Defense (AMD) system, to provide effective defense to the ADF and Australian national assets, and rapid initial operational capability.

IAI's Barak-MX Air & Missile Defense System is an advanced operational air defense system, used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) naval forces and the Indian land, naval and air forces as well as with other forces worldwide. The system provides both wide-area and targeted defense capabilities against a wide span of threats. Barak-MX includes several key systems including AESA radar, weapon control system, launchers, and a interceptors for different ranges as well as advanced radar seeker, datalink communications and system-wide connectivity.

IAI EVP and GM,Systems, Missiles & Space Group Guy Bar Lev said, "We are honored to be partnering with Daronmont to offer the Australian MOD Barak-MX defense system, one of the world’s most-advanced air-defense solutions. The Barak family includes various range interceptors, and combines the capability to intercept various air defense threats from both naval and land platforms.

Daronmont Technologies CEO Ben Norris added, "We’re looking forward to developing our AIC partnership with IAI and working together to deliver a state-of-the-art solution designed to address the capability gap in medium-range ground-based air-defense, should the (Australian) Ministry of Defense choose IAI to deliver AIR-6502."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.