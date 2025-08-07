Rafael to lease Akko logistics center for NIS 500m

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is set to lease a large logistics center close to one of its existing offices, "Globes" has learned. A logistics center spanning tens of thousands of square meters will be built for it on land owned by Tidhar and Harel (75%) and Delek Group (25%).

"Globes" understands that the rent Rafael will pay will be NIS 22 million per year, for 25 years, totaling more than NIS 500 million. As part of the company's expansion, due to major growth in the defense industries, Rafael has decided to merge several logistics complexes into a hub to be built in Akko. Rafael is the biggest employer in northern Israel, and the choice of location stems from its proximity to the David Institute in Haifa Bay, the main plant in the company's production division.

As part of the deal, Rafael, led by CEO Yoav Tourgeman, will be given an option to buy part of the logistics center at a later date.

Tidhar and Harel purchased their 75% share from Delek in 2021 for NIS 150 million. The land has remained vacant since 2003 due to soil contamination, and the companies will have to clean up the soil before construction can begin.

Rafael said: "Rafael is growing at a very fast pace and its activity is increasing significantly year by year. The company plans to establish a large logistics center that will provide a response to a variety of needs that are currently dispersed between various sites. The project in Akko was found to be the best alternative both in terms of geographical proximity to Rafael's central institute, which will ensure accessibility and efficiency, and due to the price and viability of the deal.

In June, Rafael announced that it will purchase 6.5 floors in the Cosmopolitan project in Tel Aviv's Hassan Arafa district from Acro Real Estate, Phoenix Financial, Yuvalim, City Boy and Shabbat Moshe for NIS 521 million.

No comment on this report has been forthcoming from Rafael.

