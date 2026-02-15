India agrees arms deals with Israel worth $8.6b - report

Israel has agreed arms deals with India worth $8.6 billion in 2026, "Forbes India" reports, making Israel India’s biggest weapons supplier after France.

India has been Israel's biggest defense customer for years, with 34% of total sales between 2020 and 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Figures from the Ministry of Defense International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) show that total arms sales by Israel to India during this period amounted to about $20.5 billion. But now it seems that Israeli arms sales to India are only increasing.

The deals worth $8.6 billion include, according to "Forbes India" SPICE 1000 precision guidance bombs manufactured by Rafael, Rampage air-to-surface missiles, Air Lora air-launched ballistic missiles, and the Ice Breaker missile system.

SPICE is a family of precise and autonomous air-to-ground weapon systems, with a range of up to 100 kilometers, consisting of three types of bombs of different weights. SPICE 1000 weighs approximately 500 kilograms, and the entire system has been awarded the Israel Defense Prize. The uniqueness of the SPICE family is its ability to navigate and home in on the target autonomously, independently of GPS, using an electro-optical homing head that incorporates an innovative mathematical algorithm, which compares the target image to what it sees in real time - and thus achieves extremely high hit accuracy of less than three meters.

Rampage air-to-surface missiles, manufactured by Elbit Systems, has a range of about 250 kilometers, and are deployed by the Indian Air Force on Sukhoi 30 and MiG 29 aircraft. Rampage is very accurate, with a range between 150 and 250 kilometers, to protect Indian fighter jets from Pakistani defense systems made in China.

Air Lora air-launched ballistic missiles, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Unit has a range of about 400 kilometers, enabling fighter jets to hit targets without being endangered by advanced air defense systems. Air Lora is designed to hit missile sites, military bases and air defense systems. The missile weighs about 1,600 kilograms, flies at supersonic speed, and uses satellite navigation protected from jamming. One of its most notable advantages is its "fire and forget" method, meaning it is launched at the target and does not need to be guided along the way. Its warheads are diverse and can be designed to hit soft targets or bunkers. With a range of about 400 kilometers and a strike radius of only about ten meters, it will allow India to hit any Pakistani base.

The fourth procurement by India, according to "Forbes India," is Rafael's Ice Breaker. This missile system is designed for attacks at ranges of up to 300 kilometers against land and sea targets. The missiles are effective in all weather conditions, can function well in environments saturated with electronic warfare, and has infrared (IIR)-based missile navigation and guidance capabilities, which, using AI, can acquire and identify targets.

