Record mortgage taking in 2026 despite slow market

Mortgages worth NIS 10.9 billion were taken in August, the Bank of Israel reports, consolidating 2026's status as a record year for mortgage taking. The report further indicates a continuing trend of borrowers shifting toward prime-linked tracks, while the share of "balloon" mortgages, associated with developers’ buy now pay later deals has dropped to its lowest level since late 2023.

The monthly average for mortgage taking in the first eight months of 2026 is NIS 10 billion, up from a monthly average of NIS 8.8 billion last year and NIS 7.8 billion in 2024.

The Mortgage Consultants Association explains that this significant increase in volume points to a robust credit market operating independently of the real estate market itself, which is currently in a slump.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2026.

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