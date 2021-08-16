Record new apartment purchases in Israel in H1 2021

A record-ever number of more than 25,000 new apartments was purchased in Israel in the first six months of 2021, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This figure is higher than the number of new apartments purchased in the entire year of every year since 2010. However, the inventory of new apartments for sale is falling very quickly.

Ashkelon remains the city in Israel in which most new apartments are purchased - 2,084 in the first half of 2021 - or one in every 12 new apartments sold in Israel. In second place was Tel Aviv with 1,529 new apartments sold in the first half of 2021, followed by Ramat Gan (1,129 apartments), Bat Yam (1,033 apartments), Jerusalem (900 apartments), Netanya (869 apartments), Nahariya (831 apartments), Rishon Lezion (753 apartments), and Beit Shemesh (732 apartments).

