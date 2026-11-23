Minister of Transport Miri Regev has approved the resumption of flydubai flights to Israel, subject to security clearance from the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and the National Security Council. While no official date has yet been set for the airline’s return to operations in Israel, it is believed that this will occur in early December. Just a few weeks ago, the UAE airline extended the suspension of its flights to Israel until December 15.

Today a delegation led by Ministry of Transport director general Moshe Ben Zaken, presented Regev with the changes implemented by the UAE airline following the incident in September that led to the suspension of its flights to Israel. These changes were presented to Regev as part of efforts to formulate a framework that would allow for the resumption of flights while ensuring the security and safety of passengers.

The airline's return is now contingent on approvals from Israel’s security agencies. Regev’s approval marks a further step in the process; however, it does not yet constitute final authorization to operate the route, nor does it commit to a specific date for the resumption of service. Nevertheless, no objections are expected from the security agencies.

Intensive discussions have recently been taking place between Israel and the UAE to establish a framework to allow resumption of flights. Last week, teams led by Ben Zaken met with the management of flydubai, including the airline’s CEO, as well as with senior officials from the UAE aviation sector. Discussions were also held with flydubai’s parent airline Emirates.

As previously reported by "Globes," the dispute surrounding Israeli security requirements in Dubai, which include the stationing of Israeli security personnel and the establishment of screening stations at UAE airports, has been a primary obstacle to the resumption of flights. Furthermore, in Israel, an unofficial link has been drawn between the return of flydubai to Israel and the return of Israeli carriers to the UAE.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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