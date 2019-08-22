search
Rift reports haven't harmed Blue & White in polls

Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid Photos: Tamar Matsafi and Eyal Izhar
22 Aug, 2019 9:16
The latest poll by Walla! has projected Blue & White winning 30 seats to the Likud's 31.

The wave of reports about friction between Blue & White's leaders doesn't seem to have harmed the party's position, according to the latest opinion poll by Walla! The poll projects that Blue & White will win 30 seats in next month's Knesset elections, one behind the Likud's 31 seats - identical to the average of the most recent five polls.

Walla's poll found that Yemina and the United Arab List would both win 11 seats, while Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu has weakened slightly to nine seats. United Torah Judaism and Shas would win eight and seven seats respectively while the Democratic Camp (Meretz and Barak) and Labor-Gesher would win seven and six seats.

