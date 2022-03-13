Royal Air Maroc inaugurates Tel Aviv - Casablanca flights

Moroccan national carrier Royal Air Maroc launched its Tel Aviv - Casablanca route this morning in the wake of the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 and the establishment of full diplomatic relations. The first flight on the new route touched down at Ben Gurion airport this morning and was due to take off back to Casablanca at 4.20 pm.

Royal Air Maroc will operate four weekly flights on the Tel Aviv - Casablanca route with fares costing about $440 return. Previously, Israelis were able to travel to Morocco but had to take a connection flight from Western Europe.

Royal Air Maroc had originally planned commencing Tel Aviv - Casablanca flights in December but the launch was postponed because of the Covid pandemic. Israeli airlines began flying directly to Morocco last summer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2022.

