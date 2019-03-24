Ryanair unit Lauda to launch Tel Aviv - Vienna flights

Flights begin October 27 with one-way fares starting from €37.
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair's Austrian subsidiary Lauda will launch Tel Aviv - Vienna daily flights from October 27. Formerly owned by Austrian racing driver Niki Lauda, the carrier was acquired by Ryanair in January and the introduction of Tel Aviv - Vienna flights is part of a major expansion by Lauda, which includes the launch of 21 new routes.
Lauda will compete on the Tel Aviv - Vienna route against El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), Austrian Airlines, and Wizz Air.
One-way flight fares with hand baggage only start from €37.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2019
Ryanair Photo: Reuters