Ryanair unit Lauda to launch Tel Aviv - Vienna flights

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair's Austrian subsidiary Lauda will launch Tel Aviv - Vienna daily flights from October 27. Formerly owned by Austrian racing driver Niki Lauda, the carrier was acquired by Ryanair in January and the introduction of Tel Aviv - Vienna flights is part of a major expansion by Lauda, which includes the launch of 21 new routes.

Lauda will compete on the Tel Aviv - Vienna route against El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), Austrian Airlines, and Wizz Air.

One-way flight fares with hand baggage only start from €37.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019