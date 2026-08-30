SentinelOne falls sharply after cutting guidance

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE:S) published its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday evening. The company’s share price fell 5.2% on a high trading turnover. At the close on Friday, SentinelOne’s share price was $21.54, giving a market cap of $7.384 billion. Since the start of 2026, the company’s stock has risen 43.6%. SentinelOne, founded and led by CEO Tomer Weingarten, held its Wall Street IPO in 2021 at a company valuation of $9 billion.

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In its results the company reported revenue of $292 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year, which ended on July 31, up 21% from the corresponding quarter. GAAP net loss was $93.4 million, widening from $72 million in the corresponding quarter. Non-GAAP net profit was $28.5 million, more than double the net profit in the corresponding quarter. Earnings per share was $0.08, exceeding the analysts’ expectations. Annual recurring revenue (RR) at the end of the quarter was more than $1.2 billion.

Despite beating expectations, the company issued disappointing guidance and cut its full-year profit forecast. The annual revenue forecast rose to $1.202-1.207 billion, compared with the midpoint of the previous forecast range of $1.2 billion. However, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30-0.32, compared with its previous forecast of $0.32-0.38. Overall, annual net profit will reach $112 million. In the third fiscal quarter, the company sees revenue of $309-311 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.08-0.09 (about $31.5 million).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2026.

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