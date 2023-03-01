Seven bids submitted for Metro planning tender

Seven consortia, each with Israeli and international companies, have submitted bids for the tender published by NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (NTA) to plan and manage the lines of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Region Metro. Twelve consortia had participated in the pre-qualification stage of the tender. The number of bids reflects a vote of confidence in the Metro project despite the comments by Minister of Transport Miri Regev expressing reservations about the project.

The first consortium includes Israeli company INPROJECT Measurement and Engineering and French company Artelia.

The second consortium includes Dana Engineering, Yaniv Zohar Engineering, Levy Shtark Zilbershtein Engineering Consultants and Italian company Metropolitana Milanese Spa.

The third consortium includes Baran Engineering, Tedem Engineering and German company DB Engineering & Consulting and Spanish company Ineco.

The fourth consortium includes Poran Shrem, Hasson Jerusalem Engineering Consultants, and Indian companies RITES Ltd. and Delhi Metro Rail Corp. Ltd.

The fifth consortium includes Massad Oz Management & Engineering, I. Stern Engineering Project Management, Amy Metom Engineering & Consultants, and Spanish companies TYPSA and Sener.

The sixth consortium is comprised of Waxman Govrin Geva Engineering, D.E.L. Engineering and French company SYSTRA.

The seventh consortium is comprised of David Ackerstein, Decker Construction & Engineering and British company WSP UK Ltd.

At the end of the tender process, three of the consortia will be selected, with each one planning and managing one of the three Metro lines. In addition, the winning consortia will manage pre-digging works and support and manage the tenders for the construction contractors, through until commercial operations begin.

Substantial progress

On becoming Minister of Transport two months ago, Miri Regev spoke out against the Metro project, although since then there has actually been substantial progress in moving forward the underground railway. NTA published a tender for a deputy CEO in charge of the Metro project and the government has begun discussions on the Metro Law (which it previously opposed when in opposition). Discussions for its second and third Knesset readings are taking place in the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee headed by MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism).

Even so much still has to be done before the Metro becomes a fait accompli through the enactment of the Metro Law. A manager for the project has not yet been found and the route of the M2 line has yet to be finally approved.

The Metro project is the most ambitious infrastructure project ever undertaken in Israel and will cost an estimated NIS 150 billion. The three lines combined will extend over 150 kilometers and pass under 24 municipal authorities.

