Smotrich to push Metro bill despite Regev's opposition

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich will seek approval from the cabinet for a decision to proceed with ongoing discussions over the Metro bill, so that it can be moved forward to its second and third readings in the Knesset.

The current government, which was in opposition when the Metro bill passed its first reading earlier this year, and opposed it, is likely to make amendments to the bill during discussions. This will probably be the first policy decision of the incoming cabinet. The metro bill will provide oversight and funding for the new subway system to be built in the Greater Tel Aviv metropolitan area (Gush Dan).

Smotrich is responsible for the construction of infrastructures in Israel. As "Globes" reported last week, he is vigorously promoting a national infrastructures bill as part of the upcoming Economic Arrangements Law accompanying the state budget. Smotrich's candidate for director general of the Ministry of Finance, Shlomi Heisler, is well-versed in the field as the former chairman of the Committee for National Infrastructures Committee. Smotrich sees the lack of infrastructure in Israel is an obstacle to the development of the Israeli economy.

However, Minister of Transport Miri Regev expressed opposition last week to the metro project. She said, "I think that we must be required to look more in depth into two aspects - feasibility and financing, in addition to the question of whether it should be publicly or privately funded. There are problems in promoting the lines for the light rail in Gush Dan, which is supposed to provide an answer to the traffic congestion in Tel Aviv. As long as there is no solution to connect the State of Israel from Dan to Eilat, I will oppose the further promotion of the plan."

The introductory explanation of the metro bill says, "A mass transit system that includes a subway is necessary to prevent a serious transportation crisis and is expected to yield significant economic, social and urban benefits whose value is estimated at tens of billions of shekels."

It also says, "The bill anchors the national interest in promoting the Metro project, establishes the Metro Authority and arranges aspects related to the financing of the venture."

