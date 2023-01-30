Shaked to earn NIS 1.7m annually in 60% position

Kardan Real Estate (TASE: KARE) has provided details about the terms of employment of its newly appointed chairperson - former Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked. She will earn NIS 70,000 per month in a 60% position, rising to NIS 75,000 per month after one year. She will receive an annual grant that could reach NIS 420,000, which will also rise in the second year.

Kardan Real Estate has called a shareholders meeting for March 2, which will approve the terms of employment. The meeting will also be asked to approve granting 1,215,768 regular share options to Shaked, which will bring her annual remuneration cost to NIS 1.67 million.

In this latest notification to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Kardan Real Estate sang the praises of Shaked and her qualifications for the job. "She has knowledge and experience in the company's fields of activity, and has been engaged, among other things, in promoting plans for the establishment of hundreds of thousands of housing units. As part of her duties, she managed huge budgets and thousands of employees.

"Shaked has many years of experience in the field of management and governance, with significant affinity to the company's areas of activity. In addition to this, Shaked has proven ability in the field of management, business development, promotion of deals and development of extensive business activity in various fields. The remuneration committee and the board of directors believe that Shaked's skills, experience and proven management abilities, while leading complex systems and many employees, justify her appointment and the terms of her tenure."

Kardan Real Estate CEO Amos Dabosh has a monthly salary of NIS 85,000 set to rise to NIS 90,000 in July, although this is for a 100% position.

