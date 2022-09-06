Shari Arison selling further 1.9% Hapoalim stake

Israeli billionaire Shari Arison is continuing to sell her holdings in Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI). The former controlling shareholder of the bank is today selling 25 million shares for $250 million, representing a 1.9% stkae in the bank. The buyers are institutional bodies in Israel and abroad and distribution of the shares has begun.

RELATED ARTICLES Shari Arison sells Hapoalim shares for $350m

The distribution of the shares is being led by Barak Capital in Israel and Bank of America overseas. "The sales price is expected to be published no later than tomorrow morning," Bank Hapoalim said in a notification to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

The report added, "Arison has committed to the underwriters not to transfer or dispose of her remaining holdings in the bank's regular shares for 90 days from clearing of the sale."

Before this latest sale of shares, Arison held 7.91% of the bank's shares, which were worth NIS 3.65 billion. The company's share price on close of trading this evening on the TASE was NIS 34.10.

Last December Arison sold shares for $450 million at NIS 30.90 per share, after selling a 4.4% stake in April 2021 - a quarter of her holdings - for $430 million. Her first sale of Hapoalim shares was at the end of 2018 when she sold a 4.3% stake in the bank at NIS 25 per share, a 6% discount on the then market price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.