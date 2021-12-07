Shari Arison sells Hapoalim shares for $350m

Israeli billionaire Shari Arison is continuing to sell her shares in Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI). The former controlling shareholder today sold shares worth $350 million to Israeli and overseas institutional investors amid lively demand. Prior to today's sell Arison held an 11.35% stake in Hapoalim worth NIS 4.78 billion. The shares were distributed today by Barak Capital to Israeli buyers and Bank of America to overseas buyers.

The previous sale of shares by Arison was in April when she sold a 4.4% stake, a quarter of her then holdings in the bank, for $430 million. The sale was 30 months after she received approval from the Bank of Israel to sell her controlling stake in Hapoalim. She began selling her shares in 2018 when she sold a 4.3% stake for NIS 1.4 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 7, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.