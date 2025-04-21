Shashua's Mentee to begin production of humanoid robots

Exclusive: The assumption in the robotics industry is that humanoid robots will enter households in 2030 and industrial plants in 2027/28. The easiest location for them to enter service is logistics centers like Amazon and post office warehouses, in other words places that require collecting, sorting and packing.

this is the market targeted by Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) founder, CEO and serial entrepreneur Amnon Shashua's startup Mentee Robotics. "Globes" has learned that Mentee will begin serial production of its humanoid robots next month. The robots will be able to lift crates weighing up to 25 kilograms.

Mentee robots will have a replaceable battery that allows them to work continuously around the clock and have undergone initial trials in several logistics warehouses in Israel. The company, which already employs 70 people in Herzliya, 45 of whom are AI experts, is developing its own language model and will launch Mentee 3.1 in the coming weeks, which is expected to cost $30,000 each for production of 1,000 units. According to estimates, the price should drop in a production series of 10,000 units to $17,000. This means that an Israeli company is expected to release a robot to the market with modest capabilities, but more practical than those of Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 21, 2025.

