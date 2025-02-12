Shashua's Mentee Robotics unveils robot for manual work

Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) CEO and serial entrepreneur Amnon Shashua has unveiled, by posting a clip, the latest robot developed by his startup Mentee Robotics. The robot is called Menteebot V3.0.

According to the marketing clip, the humanoid robot is 1.75 meters tall and is designed mainly for heavy manual work like lifting heavy loads and moving objects, while using its strength and stability. In addition, Shashua revealed the 'secret' that allows Menteebot to work without stopping - a large battery the size of a backpack that can be easily changed.

No information was provided about the amount of time that the battery lasts, no images were posted of the robot at work, and no details were given about the price of the robot.

Shashua wrote on a LinkedIn post, "A hot-swappable battery system enables uninterrupted 24/7 operation, making it ideal for real-world production environments. Designed to handle payloads of up to 25 kilograms, MenteeBot V3.0 takes on lifting tasks that would typically be strenuous for human workers over extended periods. Its hands offer a strong grip, with a pinch force of 30N per finger, providing impact resistance and precise manipulation. With these advancements and many more, MenteeBot V3.0 is set to redefine labor-intensive tasks with efficiency and reliability."

He said, "The new MenteeBot V3.0, a fully vertically integrated robot packed with cutting-edge innovations. It features custom-designed actuators that deliver three times more power than off-the-shelf alternatives, ensuring superior performance."

"With these advancements and many more, MenteeBot V3.0 is set to redefine labor-intensive tasks with efficiency and reliability," Shashua concluded.

