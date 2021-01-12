Sheldon Adelson dies

US billionaire businessman, philanthropist and political donor Sheldon Adelson has died aged 87 from lymphoma. He made most of his money as a casino magnate in the US. His few business interests in Israel had a political hue with ownership of the "Israel Hayom" freesheet daily newspaper, which supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a controlling stake in the right wing newspaper "Makor Rishon."

His Israeli wife Dr. Miriam Adelson wrote a eulogy to her late husband in "Israel Hayom" today. She wrote, "Sheldon was the love of my life. He was my partner in love, philanthropy, political activities and entrepreneurship. He was the proudest Jew in the world who saw the State of Israel not only as the realization of historical promises to the cherished people who had earned it but also as a gift of God to all mankind."

In December 2020 Forbes assessed his wealth at $35 billion.

A strong supporter of both US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Adelson paid the highest ever price for a home in Israel when he bought the former residence of the US Ambassador to Israel in Herzliya Pituah for $67.6 million.

KAN news reports that Adelson will be buried in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021