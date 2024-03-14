Shraga Brosh handed 14-month sentence for tax evasion

Former Manufacturers Association of Israel president Shraga Brosh has been handed a 14-month prison sentence following his conviction for tax evasion and fraud last July. In the indictment against Brosh and his accountant Michael Bar-Levav, who represented him, they were accused of evading taxes worth NIS 1.5 million and forging a document that was submitted to the Israel Tax Authority.

Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge Dana Amir also imposed a NIS 100,000 fine on Brosh.

RELATED ARTICLES Shraga Brosh convicted of tax evasion

In passing sentence she said, "The offenses for which the accused were convicted are there to defend social values of great importance, regarding the significance of the public purse for the state's economy and security. As a result of committing tax offenses, the public coffers are frequently harmed, and as a result the 'silent victim' is harmed - the public as a whole and in particular the underprivileged public in society that relies on public services."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.