Shufersal chairman questioned again on suspected price fixing

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) chairman Itzik Abercohen is being questioned by the Israel Competition Authority as part of the investigation about suspected price collusion between Israel's leading retail supermarket chains and food companies. Abercohen was summonsed today for further questioning after he was questioned on the matter last November. Last month Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) CEO Giora Bardea and other leading Strauss executives were questioned on the matter.

The Israel Competition Authority first became public last November when the offices of Shufersal and Strauss were raided following alleged price collusion between rival food suppliers and retailers. Documents were seized and senior executives at both companies were questioned including Abercohen who was then Shufersal CEO and has since become chairman.

In April, Israel Competitor Authority investigators raided the offices of food importers G. Willi-Food Investments Ltd. (TASE:WLFD) and questioned chairman Zvi Williger. Victory (TASE: VCTR) supermarket chain CEO Eyal Ravid, Diplomat (TASE: TIPL) CEO Noam Weiman and senior Unilever Israel executives have also been questioned on the matter.

Presumption of innocence: The suspects in the affair have not been convicted or even charged with any offense and have the right to be presumed innocent

