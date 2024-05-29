Shufersal to lay off 150

Israel's biggest supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) under new owners Yossi and Shlomi Amir is streamlining. After 100 employees were summoned to hearing prior to dismissal earlier this month, a further 50 employees were invited to such hearings today.

"Globes" has learned that the latest 50 dismissals are in the data department, which has 250 employees. Some have been employed in employees' salaries, others in software development and some were outsourcing employees. Estimates are that today's dismissals will save the company millions of shekels.

Shufersal said, "As part of the process of examining the needs of the company, it was decided to implement resource adjustments in the workforce situation."

Since completing the acquisition of control of Shufersal and becoming co-CEOs at the start of April, the Amir brothers have been implementing a streamlining process, which includes cuts in the company's 15,500 employees. In addition to chairman Itzik Abercohen and CEO Ori Waterman many senior managers have left the company including five VPs as well as Shufersal Online CEO Oren Hod. The company has also dispended with the services of veteran publicist Rani Rahav.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2024.

