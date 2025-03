Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 62 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment slated for urban renewal with the owner receiving a 110 square meter, four-room apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Amishav Street near Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.97 million (RE/MAX - Derekh). A 115 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Einstein Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 7.4 million. A 71 square meter, three-room, 18th floor apartment in the Midtown Towers with parking on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Somken Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 122 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Nissim Aloni Street in Park Tzameret was sold for NIS 4.65 million. A 216 square meter, four-room, garden apartment with a 23 square meter garden on Frug Street in the city center was sold for NIS 15.5 million.

Netanya A 109 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Simcha Erlich Street was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 114 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Alharizi Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 171 square meter, six-room, 15th floor apartment on Ben Zvi Boulevard was sold for NIS 5 million.

Rishon Lezion A 88 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Yehuda Leib Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 148 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator three parking spaces on Haim Hefer Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 140 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with a 54 square meter roof area and parking on Yehuda Ragunis Street was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 1.76 million.

Haifa and the north

Tirat Carmel:A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 163 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Ogen Street in Galei Carmel was sold for NIS 2 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot:A 174 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Netzach Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 148 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nahal Dolev Street was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yona Street was sold for NIS 830,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

