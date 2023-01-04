Shlomi Heisler appointed Treasury chief

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich has appointed Adv. Shlomi Heisler as director general of the Ministry of Finance. Heisler, 49, is the outgoing chairman of the National Infrastructure Committee. Smotrich said, "Shlomi is a principled, talented and smart manager with major experience in government endeavors and a proven ability in leading the required complex procedures including bringing together many organizations."

Heisler said, "I would like to thank the minister very much for his belief in me. The mission ahead is very challenging and of the utmost importance, and with God's help, and with the cooperation of all the ministry heads and their dedicated employees we will work for the success of the State of Israel and the welfare of its citizens."

With LL.B. and LL.M. degrees, Heisler lives in Beit Shemesh with his wife Michal and their five children. He has worked in the State Attorney's office and the Jerusalem District fiscal and attorney departments. For six years he headed the authority for registering and arranging land rights at the Ministry6 of Justice and led the project to put land registry (tabu) on line. For the past 18 months he has served as chairman of the National Infrastructures Committee and chairman of the National Commission for Planning and Building.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.