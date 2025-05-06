SolarEdge jumps on encouraging Q1 results

Israeli solar energy company SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) is rising strongly in premarket trading on Nasdaq after beating the analysts' forecasts in the first quarter of 2025 and raising its guidance for the second quarter.

SolarEdge reported first quarter revenue of nearly $220 million, significantly above the $204 million predicted by the analysts and above the company's own revenue guidance of $195-215 million. SolarEdge's first quarter revenue was 7% higher than the corresponding quarter of 2024 and 12% above the preceding quarter.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $98.5 million compared with a GAAP net loss of $157 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss was $66.1 million, or $1.14 per share, while the analysts had predicted a net loss of $1.16 per share.

SolarEdge has provided positive guidance for the second quarter, in which it expects revenue of $265-285 million, above the analysts' expectations of $244 million, and compared with $265 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. SolarEdge sees non-GAAP gross margin of 8%-12%, higher than in the first quarter, with the figure including an impact of 2% due to the new tariffs.

SolarEdge CEO Shuki Nir said, "I am pleased with the steady progress we made on the SolarEdge turnaround this quarter. We delivered a second straight quarter of positive free cash flow and are executing on our strategic priorities. Despite an uncertain tariff and regulatory environment, we remain relentlessly focused on elevating our execution across our business."

SolarEdge has a market cap of just $763 million, after peaking at more than $19 billion several years ago. The share price has risen 23.4% from its lowest point last year and is 12% higher in premarket trading on Wall Street.

