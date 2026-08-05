SolarEdge recovery stalls on disappointing Q3 guidance

The share price of Israeli solar energy inverter systems company SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) is down 23% on Wall Street after publishing its second quarter results. The sharp decline is mainly due to low guidance for the third quarter, and despite a relatively good performance in the second quarter.

The analysts’ consensus for the third quarter is revenue of $371 million, but the company itself given a range of $310-340 million, which has disappointed investors and caused the stock to lose over 20% of its value in an instant. In general, SolarEdge stock is considered particularly volatile, and has experienced dramatic rises and falls in the past.

Despite this disappointment, the actual results for the second quarter were good: revenue was $346 million, compared with $289 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Net loss was $16 million in the second quarter but far narrower than the net loss of $115 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

SolarEdge has previously traded at much higher prices, and at its peak its market cap was close to $20 billion, while the market cap sunk to a low-point of $600 million in late 2024, after the company encountered difficulties from which it has gradually recovered in recent quarters. The market cap is currently $2.3 billion, after today’s fall.

SolarEdge CEO Shuki Nir said, "Our second-quarter results mark an important milestone in SolarEdge's turnaround. Revenue grew 20% year over year, GAAP operating loss narrowed significantly, and we returned to non-GAAP operating profitability for the first time since the second quarter of 2023, while continuing to generate positive free cash flow. Strong demand in Europe combined with strength in U.S. C&I, more than offset industry-wide softness in U.S. residential, driving overall year-over-year growth. We are focused on building on this momentum by scaling the Nexis platform in our core markets and continuing to advance the SolarEdge SST to address the significant opportunity in AI factories."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2026.

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