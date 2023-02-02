Sudan to sign Abraham Accords in coming days

Sudan is expected to become a signatory of the Abraham Accords in the coming few days, sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes." There have been intensive talks over the past few weeks, and especially the past week, which is set to lead to the signing and full participation in the accords by the Muslim-African nation.

When the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 Sudan was supposed to become the fourth country to join the agreement after the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco but objections from the Sudanese government led by Abdalla Hamdok to the initiative of President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan created a political crisis, which ended in a coup d'état in October 2021, when al-Burhan took full power.

In recent weeks there have been talks between Israeli and Sudanese officials at the highest levels with mediation from the US administration that has led to a diplomatic breakthrough making the official signing possible. During the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week the matter of relations with Sudan was raised and officials at the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs began preparing the ground for the signing.

Sudan agreed to join the Abraham Accords only after it was promised to be removed from the US list of state supporting terror and the associated economic sanctions are canceled. Sudan has also been promised loans and grants to help it build its economy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.