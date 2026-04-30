SuperPlay earnout payments weigh on Playtika

In November 2024 Israeli mobile gaming company Playtika Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTK) completed the acquisition of Israel games studio SuperPlay, which had been founded by former employees of the company. Playtika paid $700 million when the deal was closed. This was a key strategic move for Playtika, marking a gradual transition from the old and saturated social casino sector to casual games, which have high growth rates and a wider target audience.

As part of the deal, a future payment earnout mechanism of up to $1.25 billion was set, based on SuperPlay's performance in 2025-2027. However, while it initially seemed like a balanced structure, it soon became clear that SuperPlay was not just another growth engine, but one of the main ones in Playtika's portfolio.

In 2025, SuperPlay produced revenue of about $573 million - 67% above the $342 million threshold set as the basis for calculating the payments. This means that it is precisely the early success and rapid reaching of targets that increases the price that Playtika must pay, turning the deal into a growing financial obligation.

The double-edged sword of the earnout

The impact of the acquisition is already reflected in the company’s financial results. In the last quarter of 2025, Playtika reported a loss of about $309 million, mainly from an accounting update of the value of the liabilities for the earnout payments. Although this is an accounting loss "on paper", it illustrates the scope of the company's future liabilities.

Beyond the accounting impact, the extended statements reveal a real cash flow risk. Playtika notes that its cash flow and liquidity may not be sufficient to finance the payments, especially if it fails to refinance its main credit line by 2027. The earnout payments will mature in exactly those years, which creates a problematic overlap between the liabilities for the deal and the debt repayment dates.

In addition to the schedules, another factor that worries investors is the interest rate environment. A significant portion of Playtika's debt, which is about $2.3 billion, was taken on during a period of exceptionally low interest rates. The debt rollover in 2026-2027 will take place in a much higher interest rate environment, which will significantly increase financing expenses and hurt net profit, even if business activity remains stable. This is the "elephant in the room" in terms of cash flow risk: not only the question of the ability to refinance the debt, but the heavy price it will exact from the company.

To deal with the financial pressure, Playtika has suspended distributing dividends. This step indicates a shift to a cash conservation policy. The company's stock, for its part, has already lost tens of percent in the past year and about 90% of its value compared to its all-time high, despite the improvement in operations.

The capital market refers to the Playtika case as a classic example of the "earnout trap" - a mechanism designed to protect the buyer, but which has become a double-edged sword. "Playtika bought an excellent growth engine, but the structure of the deal assumed more moderate success than was actually achieved," says a source in the capital market.

According to the source, when success comes too quickly, it creates cash flow pressure. The source adds that the problem is even deeper and touches the core of the business model: "Playtika's model is based on free-to-play games with low barriers to entry. These are not assets with a lifespan of decades, like FIFA or Call of Duty, and therefore it is more difficult to build a stable long-term cash flow around them." The sources say there has been no major breakthrough in the user segment either. "The volume of users is not growing at a rapid pace, and the conversion rate to paying users is not improving. These figures raise questions about the sustainability of the model over time."

Will direct-to-consumer save the day?

Alongside the risks, Playtika is working to build new profitability engines, the most important of which is the move to a direct-to-consumer (DIC) sales channel. As part of this move, the company allows players to make purchases directly through its own platforms, bypassing the 30% commissions charged by Apple and Google. The move is already yielding results. According to the company, direct sales account for about 36% of revenue and have reached an annual rate of about $1 billion - a figure that reflects a substantial improvement in gross profitability and EBITDA.

However, the question that remains open is whether these savings will be enough to offset the scope of the earnout obligations and the increase in financing expenses.

At the same time, the company's activity mix has undergone a significant change. About 74% of Playtika's revenue now comes from casual games - accessible games such as puzzles and card games - compared with the past, when it was based mainly on "social casino" (poker and slot machines). This switch reflects a shift in focus from a relatively mature and highly competitive field towards more growing markets. However, the process is still underway, and the company is required to simultaneously manage long-standing activities alongside new growth engines, while investing in expensive marketing efforts.

Strategic alternatives and question marks

Amid these pressures, Playtika's announcement that it is examining "strategic alternatives" can be interpreted more broadly. It may not be just an attempt to create value, but the need for a stronger financial backing. In an industry where size becomes a competitive advantage, a merger or acquisition may provide a solution to cash flow pressures. Huge deals in recent years, such as Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, illustrate the demand for gaming assets from tech giants and financial institutions. However, there is no certainty that the move will mature into a full deal, especially due to past experience.

Playtika's story illustrates the fine line between success and financial burden. While the acquisition of SuperPlay accelerated growth beyond expectations, it also created liabilities that weighs on the balance sheet.

The company now stands at a crossroads: correct debt management, turnover under reasonable conditions, and continued strong cash flow generation could make the deal a long-term success. On the other hand, if market conditions make financing difficult, that success could become a threat to stability. Either way, Playtika's case highlights a simple truth in the capital market: success can also be dangerous, especially when it comes too quickly.

No response from Playtika to this report has been forthcoming.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

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